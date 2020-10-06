William "Bill" Morrison, 84, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at The Cottages at Clear Lake, League City, Texas. He was born Aug. 26, 1936, in McComb, Ohio, to the late George Walter "Barney" and Alta Ardella (Spitler) Morrison. He married Ila Carroll on June 10, 1989, in Clear Lake Church of the Nazarene, and she survives in Friendswood, Texas.

William received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Ohio Northern University, and his Masters of Education from the University of Toledo. He was the principal of Elm Street Elementary School in Wauseon, retiring after 29 1/2 years of service. William enjoyed refereeing high school basketball, baseball and football, and was inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) officiating Hall of Fame in 1997. He was a faithful member of Clear Lake Church of the Nazarene. After retiring as an educator, William moved to Houston, Texas, where he continued to referee and umpire for local high schools. Always the sports fan, he also worked for the Houston Astrodome for over 20 years.

Also surviving are his daughters, Rhonda Thomas of Houston, Texas, and Cheryl Bates of West Unity; sons, Phillip Morrison of Dublin, Ohio, Raymond Carroll of League City, Texas, and Davie Morrison of Vile Hills, Ky.; grandchildren, Daniel, Kara, Sarah, Rebecca, Jasmine, Gina, Colton, Shane, and Cassie; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marietta (Jerry) Wood of Morral, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Carroll.

A private service was held for the family in Hanneman Funeral Home, McComb, Ohio. Interment was in McComb Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in William's honor to the McComb High School Athletic Department or the Parkinson Foundation.

