William V. "Bill" Marion, 82, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Fulton County Health Center. Bill was born in Jellico, Tenn., on April 27, 1937, to the late George and Pearl (Kirby) Marion. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lawson on June 16, 1956, and she preceded him in death on July 27, 2019.

Bill enjoyed playing music, riding horses, and cookouts, and enjoyed watching old Western movies. But most of all he was a family man, loved being around his children and especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Alma (Kevin) Gall, Diana (Bob) Maynard, Wesley (Sabrina) Marion, and Cheryl Merrill; grandchildren, Dustin (Betsy) Gall, Daniel (Christy) Gall, and Emily and Drew Clifton; sisters, Carolyn Bryant and Wayne (Paul) Knapp; daughter-in-law, Lori Marion; and his constant four-legged companion, "Smokey."

He was also preceded in death by his son, Vester Marion, and his brothers, Harold Marion and Donnie Marion.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private for the family at Winameg Cemetery. There will be a memorial service to be held at a later date to celebrate Bill's life.

Arrangements by Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or the Colorado Horse Rescue, 10386 N. 65th St., Longmont, Colo. 80503, in Bill's memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.