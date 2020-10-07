Zulema Munoz, 46, of Delta passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the community Health Professional Inpatient Hospice, Defiance. Zulema was born in Mexico on Dec. 17, 1973, to Agustine Sr. and the late Herminia (Trevino) Valtierra. She was united in marriage to Benjamin Munoz, her loving husband of 22 years, on Aug. 11, 1998, and he survives.

Zulema was a loving, fun, caring hard-working wife and sister. She was always there helping others in need, whether it being family or friends. Throughout her life, Zulema enjoyed decorating her home for all kinds of events. She also enjoyed taking pictures and putting together picture books for her family, and loved raising sunflowers. You left us so soon but God had His plans for you. She cared so much for nieces and nephews, "kiddos and kiddies" as they were affectionately called. You will forever be missed but never forgotten.

Also left to cherish her memory is her father, Agustine Valtierra Sr.; brother, Agustin Jr.; and sisters, Rosa, Consuelo, and Dora.

In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation or services, and burial will be private for the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family of Zulema, c/o Benjamin Munoz.

