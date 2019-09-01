|
|
'Buddy' Arnold J. Oechsner, Jr.
Mayville - 'Buddy' Arnold J. Oechsner, Jr., age 80 of rural Mayville, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home.
Arnold was born the son of Arnold and Edna (Wild) Oechsner on September 30, 1938 in Mayville. He was a 1957 graduate of Mayville High School. Buddy was also a veteran of the US Army Reserves. On August 6, 1957, Buddy was united in marriage to Marilyn Scheberl. Together they raised three sons on the homestead farm. After the unexpected passing of Marilyn, he was then united in marriage to Margaret 'Maggie' Ries on November 4, 2006. Maggie passed away in 2013. Buddy was united in marriage to Margaret 'Maggie' Bunkoske on August 19, 2016. Buddy spent his life taking care of the land he loved on his family's farm. That proud tradition is still being carried on by his sons. He retired from Knowles Produce in 2009, and he served on the Board of Directors for Knowles produce for over 28 years. Buddy was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy and also attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. In his spare time, Buddy had a deep passion for polka music and dancing. He was on the Board for the "We Love to Dance Club". Maggie and Buddy traveled all over Wisconsin and cherished the time spent dancing together and the friendships they made along the way.
He is survived by His wife, Margaret 'Maggie' Oechsner of Mayville. His sons, Daniel (Sonia) Oechsner of Brownsville; David (Cheryl) Oechsner, Brownsville; and Dennis (Jenifer) Oechsner of Brownsville; His stepchildren, Joseph (Rene' Kohn) Bunkoske, Beaver Dam and Andrew (Jessica Gardner) Bunkoske, Beaver Dam. His grandchildren, Nathan (Mickey) Oechsner, Nina (Kyle) Olson, Melissa (Luke) Riehbrandt, Tanya (Landon) Schoenemann, Kendra (fiancé Trevor Apfelbeck) Oechsner, Marlena (special friend Dustin Melius) Oechsner, Alan (Tabbitha) Oechsner, Dedra Oechsner, Ashley (Dan) Ernst, Gabrielle (Tony) Gallitz, Robert Mischker; His great-grandchildren, Natalie Oechsner, Jonathon Riehbrandt, Grace Riehbrandt, Ethan Oechsner, Anthony Oechsner, Carson Gallitz, Jedidiah Melius, and Olivia Dettloff. His step grandchild, Lane Joseph Bunkoske. His sister Elaine Ottery of Fond du Lac. His Uncle and Aunt, Norman and Florence Feucht of Fond du Lac. His is further survived by His new black Labrador- "Molly", many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Marilyn and Margaret, and step grandchild Emillie Rene' Bunkoske.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Buddy will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, WI. A visitation for Buddy will take place on Tuesday, September 3 from 3 - 7 p.m. at St. Andrew in LeRoy and again on Wednesday, September 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
A very special thanks to Dr. Michael Sergi and his staff of Aurora Medical Center, Fond du Lac for the care and support shown to Buddy and his family throughout many years. Also, many thanks to the Agnesian Pharmacy Kevin & Staff of Fond du Lac, DAVITA Dialysis Center at Aurora Health in Fond du Lac, Aurora Hospital in Oshkosh, St. Luke's in Milwaukee, Marquardt Home Care -especially April his home health nurse, Heartland Hospice, Brownsville First Responders, Mayville EMS, Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack, neighbors and friends for their many calls and visits.
Memorials in memory of Buddy may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, or Heartland Hospice.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019