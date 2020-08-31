1/1
Aaron D. Cook
Aaron D. Cook

Fond du Lac - Aaron David Cook, 33, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, gained his wings on Friday, August 28, 2020. His death was a result of a heroin overdose.

Aaron was born May 18, 1987 in Fond du Lac to Roger and Cindy Cook. Aaron attended Fond du Lac High School and was currently employed at A&C Exteriors. Aaron loved to draw and dreamed of becoming a tattoo artist. He shared his love for drawing with his daughter, Kiernan. He was very outgoing and loved spending time with his family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand. He had a great sense of humor and loved playing jokes on those around him. Aaron loved playing cribbage with his Grandpa Dave and spending time with his Grandpa Jack in his woodshop.

Aaron struggled with his addiction from his late teens until the time of his death. He tried to overcome his addiction and we all thought he was going to be successful this time. The heroin epidemic has touched our lives and has taken our son, father and brother away from us.

Survivors include parents, Roger and Cindy; sister, Ashley (Robert) Steffes; daughter, Kiernan Judson (Kiernan's mother, Celina Mapes); beloved grandmothers, Audrey Shell and Janet Vermeer; aunts and uncles, Jeff Shell (Linda Beyer), Tim (Lisa) Shell, Jeff Cook, Karen (Gus) Hoffman and cousins, Bobby (Brittany) Cook, Jeremy Krueger, Andrea (Mike) Friis, Jenny (Jon) Egen, David (Toni) Shell, Megan Shell (Andrea). He is also survived by his stepfamily, Lynn (Daryl) Zacharias, Pat (Rich) Piagentini, Ron (Cindy) Vermeer, Carla (Glen) Kastenschmidt and numerous step cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpas, David Shell, Robert Cook and Erwin (Jack) Vermeer.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
