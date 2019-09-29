|
|
Adaline Robbins
Wautoma / Ripon - Adaline Janice Robbins, age 88 of Ripon, formerly of Wautoma, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Prairie Place Assisted Living, Ripon. She was born on August 23, 1931 in Fond du Lac to Theodore and Alma (Zeigenhagen) Robbins. Adaline graduated from Rosendale High School, Class of 1949. After graduation, Adaline went to work at Ripon Mills where she was the secretary and accountant. She then worked as Vice President at Ripon Federal Savings and Loan for many years. Adaline was a member and past President of the Business and Professional Womens Club where she was named Career Woman of the Month. Adaline enjoyed bowling, leathercraft, sailing, swimming, book and garden clubs and spending time in the winter on Captavia Island, FL. Adaline was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church, serving in many different capacities including the Orphan Grain Train. She also traveled extensively throughout Europe. Adaline will be remembered by many friends and members of her extended family.
Adaline is survived by her niece: Christine (Christopher) Giffey- Brohaugh; nephew: Myron (Jenelle) Giffey; great nieces: Acadia Giffey-Brohaugh, Rachel (Jesse) Giffey Brohaugh, Phoebe Giffey-Brohaugh; great nephews: Joshua (Jessica) Giffey, Zachary (Jolene) Giffey; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Alma Broadway, Marion Giffey and Melvin Robbins.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at church from 9:30AM until the time of services at 11AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Forest Mound Cemetery, Waupun. Leikness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
The family would like to also express their appreciation to the staff at Prairie Place in Ripon for their love and care for our Aunt Ad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Adaline's name to the Orphan Grain Train. www.ogt.org
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019