Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Adam R. Giebel Obituary
Adam R. Giebel

Fond du Lac - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Adam Reid Giebel, age 28, our beloved son, brother, family member and best friend passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Those who knew Adam, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Adam will be missed everyday by his mother, Claudia "Dolly" Giebel (Mike); three brothers, Tony (Diana) and Brett (Sidney) Giebel, and Jesse Drew; two sisters, Katie Giebel (Justin) and Brandi Drew; grandmother, Darlene Drew; two aunts, Debra (Jim) Wamser and Christine (Dave) Lefeber; his most special and loving uncle, Claude "Charlie" Giebel; goddaughter, Abbigail Deschaine; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many great friends; last, but certainly not least, Bobbie and Olivia Lahn, the true loves of Adam's life; his "wife" as he so often loving referred to her. They were his world.

Adam was born in Fond du Lac, attended schools in Fond du Lac as well as Elkhart Lake where he was an incredible athlete, excelling in wrestling and cross country. He was an employee of Oakfield Stone, where he loved his job working alongside his Uncle Charlie.

We know Adam is now with his father Glenn Drew; his brother from another mother, Jeff Thill; his uncle, Robert Galanis; his grandparents, Claude and Linda Giebel; grandfather, Richard Drew; and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

Adam had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others, such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him in it.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Colleen and Mark Krueger and family for their love and care for Adam.

Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will be held for immediate family only. A celebration of Adam's life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, c/o Claudia Giebel, 524 North Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Everyone who remembers Adam is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 6, 2020
