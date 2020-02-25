|
Adele Rose McConahey Petersen
Madison - Adele Rose McConahey Petersen, 95, passed away Friday, February 8, 2020 at Oak Park Place after a brief illness. Adele, a resident of the Madison area since 1983, will be remembered for her outrageous sense of humor, incredible personality, musical talent and loving those around her with passion and vigor.
Adele was born to Mabel M. McConahey and Merle E. McConahey on December 18, 1924 in Fond du Lac, WI, where she spent her childhood. As a young person, Adele was an outstanding student and an accomplished athlete, participating on both the Fond du Lac County ice skating and softball teams. Her academic achievements led to her enrollment at Marion College, where she earned a Bachelor's of Education. She then matriculated at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and graduated with a Master's of Education Administration.
Adele spent her entire career in Education, first as an elementary school teacher (Fond du Lac, New Berlin, Green Bay and, eventually, Gillett) and ultimately as a school administrator, serving as a curriculum coordinator and principal for many years. Upon her retirement, she moved to Sun Prairie and worked for the University of Wisconsin Career Education Service agency.
In 1972, Adele met the love of her life, Ludwig "Pete" Petersen, to whom she was married until his passing in 2013. For more than 40 years, they were a fiercely loving couple that led an enviable social life filled with love, laughter, music, golf, travel, card games and more close friends than most would ever be blessed to have. Their friendships were a reflection of their commitment to those whom they loved. They were the friends who would call you on your birthday every year, without fail, and sing "Happy Birthday" just to let you know they were thinking about you.
Adele and Pete were also surrogate grandparents to all the kids who grew up on their street in Sun Prairie. On many a summer night, Adele could be found pitching a baseball to the kids, entertaining them for hours and showing them the love she had for all children.
Adele was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband Ludwig; her brother George McConahey and his wife Charlotte; her sister Marguerite and her husband Thomas. Adele is survived by family, including her niece Joan Berg, nephew Steve McConahey and his wife, Kathy, along with their children, Heather and Ben; dear friends Bernie and Jane Powers and family; and Bill and June Egstad and family, as well as many other close friends.
Adele was immensely grateful for the loving, attentive care she received from the devoted staff at Oak Park Place, her home for the past decade-plus.
A graveside service will be held this spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sun Prairie Colonial Club or the Bernie Powers Band Foundation.
