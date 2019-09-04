|
Adriana Spoto
Fond du Lac - Adriana Julia Sanchez Spoto, 13, of Fond du Lac, WI, died of brain cancer (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) on August 28, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI.
She was born on March 3rd of 2006, in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of Paolo and Maria Arellan Spoto.
She loved dolphins, horses, watching Criminal Minds with her mother, cooking shows and spending time with her family.
Adriana is survived by her father and mother: Paolo and Maria, her sister, Daniela, her uncle and aunt, Pedro and Kristina, her uncle and aunt Roque and Jamie, her cousin, Rafael, her grandfather and grandmother Pedro and Julia, uncle and aunt Salvatore, and Giuseppina, cousins Ricardo and Luana, aunt Sara, cousin Serena, and her grandmother Venera.
The visitation time, service and meal will occur on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian, 1225 Fourth St., Fond du Lac, WI.
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian. Her great-uncle Liandro Arellano will officiate the service.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019