Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Adrien T. Barton


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adrien T. Barton Obituary
Adrien T. Barton

Fond du Lac - Adrien T. Barton, 19, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was born on September 10, 1999, in Fond du Lac, the son of Richard Barton and Tracy (Crowell) Theisen. He graduated from Fond du Lac High School, Class of 2017.

Adrien was involved with the Fondy Wrestling Club, receiving a varsity letter his freshman year in high school. He enjoyed sports, loved walking and hiking in Hobbs Woods. Adrien loved to cook, would help anyone that needed it, and had a great time hanging out with his many friends.

He is survived by his mother, Tracy (Jason) Theisen of Fond du Lac, his father Richard (Samantha) Barton of Fond du Lac, his nine brothers and sisters: Richard, Kristin, Salyna, Cara, Makayla, Josiah, Michael, Zach, and Brett; his paternal grandparents, Richard (Nancy) Barton, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth "Nani" Taylor.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 8, 2019
