Agnes E. Hermanns
Agnes E. Hermanns

Fond du Lac - On October 30, 2020, Agnes Hermanns, 90, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Agnes was born March 29, 1930 to Joseph and Margaret (Diedrich) Muellenbach. On September 8, 1956, she married Klemens Hermanns at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were married for 32 years before he passed in September of 1988. Agnes was a bookkeeper at Fond du Lac Savings & Loan, which later became Community Savings.

She enjoyed bowling, playing sheepshead and was an avid Brewers fan. She always enjoyed getting together with family and friends. Agnes was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and was very strong in her faith. She was an officer of the Daughters of Isabella, as well as helping with counting and quilting at church.

Besides her husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her sisters and their spouses Dorothy (John) Fischer, Imelda (John) Bos, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from Germany and nephew Peter Bos.

She is survived by her children Mary (Tom) Schulz, Bill (Jean) Hermanns, Anne (Todd) Mead and Teresa; grandchildren Chris Hermanns, Heidi (Mike) Swiss, Mark Hermanns and Samuel Mead; three sisters-in-law from Germany, and nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and from Germany. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile and pleasant demeanor. She will be missed by many. Love you always!

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Hope for their compassion and care, especially to Stacy and Kate for their kindness and exceptional care of our mom.

VISITATION: Agnes's family invite relatives and friends for visitation on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 to Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. following visitation. Private entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.

Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
