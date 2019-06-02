Agnes E. "Bette" Thompson



Fond du Lac - Agnes E. "Bette" Thompson, age 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at St. Francis Terrace. She was born on August 12, 1924, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Edwin and Elizabeth (Fleischman) Zickau. Bette married Donald T. May in 1943. He preceded her in death in 1979. Bette then married Marvin E. Thompson in 1983. He preceded her in death in 1997. She was a 1942 graduate of Fond du Lac High School. Bette worked for twenty-two years at Wisconsin Bell as well as St. Agnes Hospital for many years. She was extremely active in the community. She volunteered at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home, she was former president and treasurer for the Kiwanianne Club, volunteered at Salvation Army, member of the Telephone Company Pioneers. Bette was a member of Salem United Methodist Church since the 1980's. She enjoyed knitting hats, mittens, scarves, and slippers for the children in her daughter's classroom.



She is survived by her children, Barbara (Harry) Pommier. Deborah (Rick) Kipp, Jeffrey (Linda) May, Jackie (David) Dickinson, Bob (Crystal) May, Becky (Melissa) May, Dick (Carol) Thompson, Ron (Marlene) Thompson, Dennis Thompson, Jane (Bill) Duchow, Susette (Ken) Freund; grandchildren, Kitti Flood, Nancy Ruland, Michael Kipp, Andy Kipp, Shelley Prophett, Angela May, Elizabeth Moffett, Jennifer May, Brad Dickinson, Amanda Johnson, Nicholas May, Dana May, Lisa Janzen, Lynn Sonnenberg, Tonya Riske, Pam Thompson, Becky Martell, Brian Thompson, Michael Thompson, Sherry Verdon, Patti Schmidt, Sean Freund, Neal Freund, and Robert Freund; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald T. May; her husband, Marvin E. Thompson; two infant sons, Donald J. May and Tommy May; one daughter, Mary Ann May; one step-son, Marvin E. Thompson Jr; one brother, Ed Zickau; one grandson, Danny Thompson.



Visitation will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 1-3 PM at St. Francis Chapel, 33 Everett St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at the chapel at 3:00 PM. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 9:00 AM at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac, 76 W. 2nd St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, or to NAMI Fond du Lac, 21 E. 2nd St. #104, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.



Special thanks to a wonderful and caring staff at St. Francis Terrace whom she called her angels, and also special thanks to Agnesian Hospice.