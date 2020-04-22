Resources
Eldorado - Alan F. Vandervort, 75, of Eldorado, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Alan was born on November 7, 1944 in Fond du Lac, a son of the late Lloyd and Gladys Vandervort (nee Gabel). On June 27, 1970, Alan married Sharon Preissner at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Alan was an avid Mechanic and worked at various dealerships and his own shop. He retired from Harley-Davidson in 2011. Alan loved driving, especially his bus. Most of all, he loved the time spent with his family.

Alan will be missed by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Brenda Vandervort (Bob Dittman) of Prior Lake, MN and Vicki (Donald) Cochran of Crosby, ND; three grandchildren, Matthew and Mitchell Ebert, and Jayme Cochran; and one brother, Lloyd Vandervort of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held with a public memorial service to follow at a later date. Burial took place at Rogersville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to either St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or Agnesian Hospice Hope.

Alan's family would like to thank the Agnesian Hospice team who took care of Alan.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
