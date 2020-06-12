Albert Lisoski
Albert Lisoski

Eden - Albert O. Lisoski, 62, of Eden, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1958 in Spokane, Washington, the son of the late Francis Lisoski and Jo Ann (Donald) Hendersen (nee Hilliard).

On November 4, 1995 he married Norma Zeigler at Lake Superior Christian Church. Al was a proud Marine Corps Veteran. He worked at Quad Graphics, Johnsonville, Mercury Marine and lastly RB Royal. Al enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and traveling with Norma across the United States.

Those Al leaves behind to cherish his memory include his sister, Cindy Billings of Fond du Lac; nephew, John Sr. (Stacie) Billings; great nephews and nieces who saw Al as their "Uncle Al", John Jr., Nolan, Cherish, Tabatha, and Anastasia Billings; and great-great niece, Zannah; 2 step-sons and 3 step-grandsons. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
