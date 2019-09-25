|
|
Alden C. Baudry
Fond du Lac - Alden Charles Baudry, 92, resident of Fond du Lac, passed away at the Woodlands on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Alden was born in Eden, WI, on September 23, 1927, a son of George and Ruth (Allain) Baudry. On February 26, 1949 he married Arlene Margaret Taff at St. Mary Church, Fond du Lac.
Until he was seventeen years old, he worked on the family farm. Alden then went into the construction business following his Uncle Charles and became an apprentice carpenter building houses for a number of years. He was then employed with Hutter Construction for forty years and later with Stodola-Maas from which he retired as superintendent.
Alden built all three of his homes and helped with improvements on the homes of his children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and anything which called for the use of hands. He was a Jack of All Trades. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Alden and Arlene enjoyed traveling for many years. He entertained others with storytelling and jokes. He also enjoyed following the sports and scouting of his children and grandchildren. Catholic education was very important to him and his family.
Alden was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Community, the Holy Name Society, Parish Council Member, chair of the St. Joseph Parish Maintenance Committee. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #664, a member of the Sisters of St. Agnes Associate Community.
Alden is survived by his eight children, Sharon Baudry (special friend, Linda Miller) of Oak Creek, WI, Sandie (Steve) Hess of Fond du Lac, Mary (Dave) Colwin of Fond du Lac, Patty (Mark) Patin of Eden, WI, Jim (Jennifer) Baudry of Fond du Lac, Dave (Maggie) Baudry of Wauwatosa, Wi, Jeff (Heidi) Baudry of Franklin, WI and Shelly (David) Hamilton of Farmingdale, NJ; 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; one brother, LeRoy (Carol) Baudry; two sisters, Sr. Ruth Ann Baudry and Rosemary (Jerry) Dettlaff; other relatives and friends.
Preceding Alden in death are his parents, his wife Arlene, sister Georgene (Gerard) Clair.
Alden's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E Division St., Fond du Lac, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and also at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:45 AM. At 11:00 AM a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church. Entombment will follow at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations to the family will be forwarded to the St. Mary's Springs Academy sports programs and the Sisters of St. Agnes Associate Community.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019