|
|
Alex Koffman
Town of Eden - Alex J. Koffman, 87, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born to Mike and Helen (Nigut) Koffman in Albia, Iowa. Alex married the love of his life, Regina Joyce Beary in Weller, Iowa on September 11, 1954. Parents to eight children: Michael, James (Cindy), William (Barb), Sheryl (Michael) Dreikosen, Ed (Janice), Regina (Kathy), Mary, Larry (Heather).
Grandchildren: Miranda and Daniel Treiber, Andrew (Katie) Koffman, Anthony (Jessica) Koffman, Joseph (Lindsey) Koffman, Kate (Andrew) Ehlers, Tanya (Bubba) Charneski, Lana McCullough with fiancé Dave Van Essen, Paul Dreikosen, Alex (Megan) Dreikosen, Erin (Michael) Burke, Luke Koffman, Samuel, Jacob, and Thomas Koffman.
Great-grandchildren: Hannah, Peter and Grace Koffman, Patrick and baby boy Koffman coming in August, Jana, Lena, and Nora Koffman, Elizabeth and Caroline Ehlers, Tyler and Trevor Charneski, Alexa Burke, and Karleia Koffman.
Alex leaves behind his sisters-in-law Marilyn Koffman and Jane Koffman, his in-laws Larry and Joan Beary, Ernie Corso, Helen Williams, Walt and Georgina Beary, and Betty Beary. In addition, Alex will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and their families.
Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, his brothers, Michael, John (Dorothy), Tom, Paul, and his sister Kay (Bill) Myers, his in-laws Loretta Corso and Pauline (Bob) Claman, Jerome Beary, and Pete Williams.
Alex went to a one-room country grade school in Iowa and graduated from Albia High School in 1950. An Army veteran, he was stationed in Alaska and served during the Korean War. Alex received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry in 1958 and Master of Science in Agronomy from Iowa State University in 1959. He was working on his doctorial thesis in Agronomy at Iowa State University when they decided to buy a dairy farm in Wisconsin. Alex and Joyce purchased their dairy farm in Eden, Wisconsin in 1961. They retired from farming in 2002 and the farm continues to be family run. After retirement Alex and Joyce traveled and spent many happy winters in Florida and summers in Wisconsin.
During his active life, Alex spent a number of years as a Regional Manager for Cargill, selling seed corn and he was also a district manager for McNess products. Alex held many offices including the Town Chairman of Eden and on the church council at St Mary's Church in Eden, now known as Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, Eden, Wisconsin.
As a young boy, Alex was an active 4-H member in Iowa. As an adult, he continued to be an active 4-H Leader in the dairy and beef projects. After retiring from farming he transitioned to the nature space and garden projects. As a 4-H leader-chaperone, he traveled to Australia for a month and lived with a 4-H farm family, the Hoffmann's. The families are still close and keep in touch.
Alex and Joyce traveled throughout the world. They went to the Bahamas, Hong Kong, Rome, Italy, Ireland, and around the United States. In addition, Alex acted as assistant to his son, Dr. Bill Koffman, DMV, taking cattle from the United States to Spain aboard ship. Alex traveled to Slovakia to meet and visit with cousins on three different occasions, including a wedding.
A certified Master Gardener, Alex had a great love of the land and tending to his plants. Even after retiring from farming, he could be found gardening and selling his produce at the local farmers markets. Year after year, customers would come back for his hearty vegetables and delicious potatoes.
Due to current restrictions, a private family Mass will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Twohig's Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements. Burial will be at St Mary's Cemetery in Eden, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank all the Hospice at Home staff, especially Denise and Julie. They would also like to thank the Hospice Home of Hope staff who took such good care of Alex in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, Eden, Wisconsin or the Fond du Lac 4-H Foundation.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 4 to May 5, 2020