Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
To be announced at a later date
Alexander Scheuers


1995 - 2020
Alexander Scheuers Obituary
Alexander Scheuers

Waupun - Alexander "Alex" Scheuers, 24, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.

Alex was born October 4, 1995, the son of Jonathan and Jennifer Hendricks Scheuers. Alex graduated from Waupun High School in 2014. He worked at Menasha Packaging Manufacturing Company with his dad. He really enjoyed working there, especially driving the forklift. Alex loved BMX, riding his dirt bike, and going to parks to skateboard. He loved his dogs Baxter and Josie, and spending time with his nephews.

Alex is survived by his parents, Jon and Jenny of Brandon; a sister, Cassie Scheuers of Alto; two nephews, Damien and Tristan; paternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Scheuers; maternal grandparents, Mark and Dianne Hendricks; great-grandmother, Helen Aalpoel; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services for Alexander "Alex" Scheuers will be held at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 13, 2020
