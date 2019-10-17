|
Alia Rae Wojahn Hutchison & Aria Ellen
Waupun - Alia Rae Wojahn Hutchison, 22, and her daughter, Aria Ellen, 9 months, were taken from this world suddenly Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Texas.
Alia was born July 23, 1997 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Kyle Hutchison and Candace Wojahn. Alia attended Waupun schools, and graduated from Waupun High School in 2015. Following graduation she was employed by Culvers and Piggly Wiggly in Waupun, and Goodwill and Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam. Alia was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.
Alia is survived by her father, Kyle (Tiffany) Hutchison; sisters: Alyssa Hutchison (fiance´, Joe Eckl), Jorden Wojahn, and Cassandra (Jordan) Wierenga, a brother, Austin Taylor; grandparents: Kevin and Darlene Hutchison, Keith (Carla) Wojahn, and Cynthia Wojahn (special friend, Dave Buss); uncle, Benjamin Wojahn; aunts: Tara (Ryan) Bobholz, Lindsey (Scott) Sokel, and Tabitha (Tim) Bossenbroek; great-grandparents: Marilyn Wojahn, Vernon and Marlene Elsinger, and Ken and Ginny Leitner; cousins; and several great aunts and uncles.
Alia was preceded in death by her daughter, Aria Ellen; mother, Candace Ellen Wojahn, grandmother, Mary Straight; great-grandfather, Carl Wojahn; and great-uncle, Thomas Elsinger.
On January 7, 2019 Aria Ellen was brought into Alia's life as her beautiful daughter. She was nurtured and loved by Alia for nine precious months.
Funeral services for Alia Rae Wojahn Hutchison and her daughter, Aria Ellen will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019