Alice E. Stommel
Lomira - Alice E. Stommel, of Lomira, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 101 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Alice was born the daughter of Henry and Martha (Huettner) Steffan on April 9, 1918 in Mayville. She was united in marriage to Anthony Stommel on July 27, 1935 in Neosho. Together with her husband Alice dairy farmed in Dodge County until they moved to Mayville. Alice then worked at Purity Cheese in Mayville and California Canners in Lomira from where she retired. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lomira. In her spare time, Alice enjoyed traveling and trips up north to Pickerel Lake with her husband and family. She also liked bowling and dancing. Alice loved to be around her family and cherished their get togethers.
Alice is survived by her children Robert (Adeline) Stommel of Mayville, Richard (Ruby) Stommel of West Bend, Patricia (Dieter) Gust of Fond du Lac, and Ronald Stommel of Lomira, daughter- in- law Joyce Stommel of Mayville, brother Willard (Megumi) Steffan of Waseca MN. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren, and 19 great- great- grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Anthony in 1974, son Donald, daughter Elizabeth 'Betty' (Les) Adelmeyer, brother Sylvester (Evelyn) Steffan, granddaughters Susan and Debra and a great- grandson Scott.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held on Friday, October 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lomira with the Fr. Jerry Repenshek presiding. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. at the church in Lomira. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Lomira following the service.
Special thanks to the staff at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for all of their wonderful care and support shown to Alice and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019