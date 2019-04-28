Alice J. Stiedaman



Fond du Lac - Alice J. Stiedaman, age 90, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lake View Assisted Living in Fond du Lac. She was born on June 9, 1928, in the Township of Lamartine, the daughter of John and Jessie (Wegner) Frey. Alice attended Crescent Grade School in Eldorado, Rosendale High School, and Fond du Lac Business College. On June 24, 1948, she married Otto P. Stiedaman at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2013. Alice worked at Threshermen's Insurance, Spiegel, and Sears Catalog. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Altar Society, and former Girl Scout leader.



Survivors include two daughters, Ann Wagner of Fond du Lac, Mary Pautsch of Beaver Dam; one grandson, Jeremy Wagner of Minneapolis, MN.. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto; two sons, Jon and Joel; a grandson, Ryan Pautsch; son-in-law, Thomas Wagner; sister, Adeline Pusch; sister-in-law, Margaret King; one brother-in-law, Lyle.



Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Holy Family Church, 271 4th St. Way, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Salem Ev. Cemetery, Eldorado, WI.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Road, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.



Special thanks to the staff of Lake View Place where Alice had been a resident for approximately four years. Also special thanks to the nurses and everyone at Agnesian Hospice Hope.



