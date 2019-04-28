Alice M. Burns



Fond du Lac - Alice M. Burns, 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away on April 24th. She was born on December 30, 1932 in the town of Byron, the oldest of five children, to Roman and Anna Mae Braun.



She graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School in 1951 and married William J. Burns in Fond du Lac in 1954.



Alice lived in the 18th Street neighborhood of Fond du Lac for 40 years where she and her husband raised three children. She loved spending time outside and hosting family and holiday celebrations. She and her husband owned and operated Independent Adjusting Service. They enjoyed boating and were members of the Fond du Lac Yacht Club (she a Nauti- Gal). They treasured the times they were able to escape Wisconsin winters and travel with friends to Lake Havasu, Arizona.



She is survived by two children: Tammy (Steve) Colley of San Diego, CA and Tim (Michelle) Burns of Appleton; daughter-in-law Micky Burns-Johnson (Jeff) of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren: Krista Colley of San Francisco, CA; Julia Colley of San Diego, CA; Colin Burns of Chicago, IL; Shannon Burns (Milwaukee); Megan, Macy, and Ben Burns (Appleton); two step-grandchildren: Curtiss Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; Grant Johnson of Dallas, TX; sisters: Bette Wuest (Bernie) of Fond du Lac; Patti Kuen (Dale) of Wabeno; Janet Gulig-Ahern (David) of Fond du Lac and brother Jim Braun (Donna) of Pueblo, CO.



Alice is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Terry; infant son, Thomas; mother-in-law Lydia Bohlmann and George Bohlmann, step father-in-law.



Services: The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 4th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 Division Street, Fond du Lac. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm. Cremation has taken place.



The family extends their gratitude to Harbor Haven and Agnesian Health



Care Hospice for the love and care given to Alice.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary