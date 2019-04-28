Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Burns


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice M. Burns Obituary
Alice M. Burns

Fond du Lac - Alice M. Burns, 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away on April 24th. She was born on December 30, 1932 in the town of Byron, the oldest of five children, to Roman and Anna Mae Braun.

She graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School in 1951 and married William J. Burns in Fond du Lac in 1954.

Alice lived in the 18th Street neighborhood of Fond du Lac for 40 years where she and her husband raised three children. She loved spending time outside and hosting family and holiday celebrations. She and her husband owned and operated Independent Adjusting Service. They enjoyed boating and were members of the Fond du Lac Yacht Club (she a Nauti- Gal). They treasured the times they were able to escape Wisconsin winters and travel with friends to Lake Havasu, Arizona.

She is survived by two children: Tammy (Steve) Colley of San Diego, CA and Tim (Michelle) Burns of Appleton; daughter-in-law Micky Burns-Johnson (Jeff) of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren: Krista Colley of San Francisco, CA; Julia Colley of San Diego, CA; Colin Burns of Chicago, IL; Shannon Burns (Milwaukee); Megan, Macy, and Ben Burns (Appleton); two step-grandchildren: Curtiss Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; Grant Johnson of Dallas, TX; sisters: Bette Wuest (Bernie) of Fond du Lac; Patti Kuen (Dale) of Wabeno; Janet Gulig-Ahern (David) of Fond du Lac and brother Jim Braun (Donna) of Pueblo, CO.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son Terry; infant son, Thomas; mother-in-law Lydia Bohlmann and George Bohlmann, step father-in-law.

Services: The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, May 4th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 Division Street, Fond du Lac. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm. Cremation has taken place.

The family extends their gratitude to Harbor Haven and Agnesian Health

Care Hospice for the love and care given to Alice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now