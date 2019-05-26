Alice M. Osborn



Fond du Lac - Alice M. Osborn, 93, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Artisan Assisted Living. She was born July 27, 1927 in Woodhall, the daughter of Fredrick and Isabel Fisher. On December 27, 1945 Alice married Eugene "Ozzie" Osborn at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Alice cooked lunches at St. Mary's School. Alice loved to knit, crochet, camp, boat, and garden.



Alice is survived by her four children, Jim (Yvonne) Osborn of Appleton, George (Maureen) Osborn of Lowell, IN, Nancy (John) Konz of The Villages, FL, and Diane (John) Freund of Fond du Lac; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one brother, Roger (Gina) Fisher of Rio Rancho, NM; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Fisher. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Grace Marcoe and Geraldine Poepping; and one brother, Kenneth Fisher.



The visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM following the visitation at the church. Entombment will follow at The Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.



The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Artisan Memory House and Agnesian Hospice Home Care. We appreciate the loving care that everyone has given our mother.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice in Alice's name.



