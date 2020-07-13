Alice M. Wessel
Fond du Lac - Alice M. (Eichsteadt) Wessel, 90, formerly of 420 Amory Street, Fond du Lac, was called to her eternal home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, while residing at Adelaide Place Assisted Living. She was born on April 27, 1930 in Marquette County, Wisconsin, the sixth child of Albert and Clara (Zabel) Eichsteadt. During the first part of her childhood, Alice lived on a farm near Neshkoro, Wisconsin. Although her family lost their farm due to the Great Depression, Alice retained her interest in farming, her appreciation of nature (especially birds), and her love of gardening throughout her life. Upon leaving the farm, the Eichsteadt family moved to Montello, Wisconsin, where they joined St. John's Lutheran Church. Alice was a 1948 graduate of Montello High School. After high school, Alice attended UW - Stevens Point, where she majored in education, focusing on the educational needs of rural schools. Her teaching career took her to the New London area, where she met her future husband, Roger Wessel.
Alice and Roger Wessel were married on August 7, 1954, in Sugarbush, Wisconsin. Alice soon became a stay at home mom, eventually having six boys and one girl to raise, but stayed connected to teaching by assisting and supporting Roger in his work as an elementary school teacher. During their 52-year marriage Roger and Alice made their home in several different communities: New London, Milwaukee, and LaCrosse, WI, Johnson MN, Columbus, WI, and finally Fond du Lac, where Alice and her family became members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Alice remained a member of St. Peter's for the rest of her life. Although her health did not permit her to attend church often in her later years, when she was able to attend, she truly enjoyed visiting with the young mothers who were caring for their children in the Cry Room. Her enjoyment of one-on-one conversations was evident in her interactions with her neighbors, her children's friends, and those who worked with her and visited her at Adelaide Place.
Alice is survived by five children: Sherwood (Elizabeth) Wessel of St. James, Minnesota, Nathan Wessel of Fond du Lac, Dr. Jeremy Wessel of Memphis Tennessee, Rev. Benjamin (Lynn) Wessel of West Allis, Heidi (Bruce) Zabel of Fond du Lac; grandchildren and great grandchildren: David (Marci) Wessel (children Nathanael and Lucas) of McKinney, Texas, Kristina (Caleb) Troge (children Levi, Grace, Miriam, and Genesis) of Jackson, Tennessee, Faith (Pierre) Ziehli of Dortmund, Germany, and Rachel (Avery) Herrig of Mountain Lake, Minnesota, Josiah Zabel of Fond du Lac, Hannah Zabel of Kissimmee, Florida, and Jedidiah Zabel of Milwaukee. She is further survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Matthew and Nicholas Wessel; her brothers, Harold and Wilfred Eichsteadt; and her sisters, Irma Westfield, and Adeline and Arlene Eichsteadt.
VISITATION: Friends and family may call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM and again on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Funeral services will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Entombment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund.
Alice's family would like to thank Adelaide Place and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they have provided during the past 2 years.
Lord Jesus, since You love me, Now spread Your wings above me And shield me from alarm.
Though Satan would devour me,
Let angel guards sing o'er me: This child of God shall meet no harm.
