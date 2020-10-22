Alice M. Wilson-Smith
Alice M. Wilson-Smith age 94, passed away Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at St Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
She was the 3rd born out of 16 children. Alice's talents were many, she was a restaurant owner and operator, short order cook, owner and operator of a successful cleaning business, a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Alice enjoyed her family reunion Birthday parties, going to the casino, watching wheel of fortune and eating sweets!
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Henrietta Bright, in laws Clifford and Alice Wilson, 13 siblings, 2 daughters- Diane Wilson and Susan Wilson Sander, 2 grandchildren- Donald Bonnell and Wendy Worth.
Alice is survived by her sister Doris of Indiana, sister Bonnie of Appleton, 11 children- Gloria Kopp of Middle Inlet, Jayne Leon of Kaukauna, Barbara Schmitz of Fond Du Lac, Peggy (Tim) Witter of Green Bay, Gary Wilson (Kim) of Wautoma, Randy Wilson of Oshkosh, Ronald Wilson of Fond Du Lac, Kendall (Kelly) Wilson of Oshkosh, Jeff (Lori) Wilson of Van Dyne, Pamela Wiedemeier of Crivitz and David (Jennifer) Smith of Fond Du Lac. Multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
A private family showing will be held Saturday Oct 24th 2020 from 3-4pm with a short service following at Roubal Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers or monetary donations the family requests donations be made to Unity Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
in Memory of Alice Smith.
The family would like to give a special thank you to St Vincent Hospital staff and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care you provided. The family would also like to thank Amanda and Nickolas Schmitt for the special care they provided.
Roubal Funeral Home, 513 1st Street, Wausaukee, WI 54177 is assisting Alice's family.