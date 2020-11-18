1/1
Alice Wagner
Alice Wagner

Alice Lucille (Will) Wagner, age 90, of Oshkosh, died November 16, 2020 at Manawa Community Living Center. She was born on September 3, 1930 in Eldorado, Wisconsin a daughter of Herbert Albert Arthur and Hazel Ida (Rickert) Will. On June 16, 1951 she married Norman Edwin Wagner in Eldorado, WI.

She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, WI and retired from SNC Mfg. Co. She was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife and a genuinely kind and caring lady. Alice enjoyed being with her family, baking, gardening and many crafting activities. She was known best for the many sewing accomplishments she did over the years. She was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters Norma (Alan) Orejana of Puyallup, WA and Connie (Dale) Rust of New London, WI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brothers and sisters.

A private funeral service for Alice was held on November 19, 2020 at Konrad Behlman Funeral Home.

A memorial has been established. Alice's family will have a celebration of life at a later point when it is safe to gather family and friends close.

We love you Mom!






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
