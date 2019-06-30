Allen E. Tompsett



Fond du Lac - Allen E. Tompsett, 96, of Fond du Lac passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Akron, OH on June 3, 1923 the son of the late Mary Feierstein and stepfather, Walter Feierstein. After moving to Fond du Lac in early 1930's, Allen attended North Fond du Lac High School. Upon graduation Allen worked for Stoper Steel in Milwaukee. In February of 1943, he was drafted and entered the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy he served on three ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. Following his discharge in June of 1946, he went on to work for the Northwestern Railroad for a short time. During this time Allen met his beloved wife, Elaine. Shortly after, he joined the Soo Line Railroad in North Fond du Lac. On April 26, 1947 Allen and Elaine were married. He worked for the railroad for 37 years and retired in 1984. Allen enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, short travel trips, and enjoyed family gatherings.



He is survived by two daughters, Karen (Mark) Mumm of Fond du Lac and Gail (Anthony) Anderson of Neenah; four grandchildren, Marcus (Nicki Rust) Mumm, Malcolm Mumm, Jody (Amy) Jezwinski, and Tony Jezwinski; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.



Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held. Inurnment will take place in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Cemetery.



