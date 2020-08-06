Allen J. Knuth
Fond du Lac - Allen J. Knuth of Fond du Lac died on August 5, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. Al's journey was not without challenges, and he faced it with his patient, kind spirit.
Al was born May 2, 1941 to Lorraine Gebhardt and Milton Knuth. He attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Al met his wife Pat at their young ages of 16 and 15. They married on August 20, 1960. After college, they raised their three daughters in Menomonee Falls, where Al started his banking career. In 1980, the family moved to Fond du Lac, when Al took a new job at Fox Valley Savings Bank. He was so proud of the people he worked with (never missing a chance to stop in the break room for a visit and a donut). He was committed to his community and always volunteered when asked, having served on numerous boards and committees.
Above all else, Al was a dedicated Christian whose strong belief in Jesus Christ served him well. He walked the walk proudly, yet humbly in faith. His presence in our family and community will be greatly missed, but he has left us with wonderful memories.
Al is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters Julie (Evin Galbraith), Susan (Robert Pankratz), and Amy (William Blaine); along with eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; Al's brothers David Knuth, Fond du Lac, Robert Wiegand, of Yuma, AZ, Tom Wiegand of Stevens Point, and sister Linda Knuth Gresbach of Waupaca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, Agnesian Adult Daycare, 420 E Merrill Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent St., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served in the church fellowship hall after the service. Due to current public health concerns, masks are appreciated.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
.