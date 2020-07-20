1/1
Allen R. Sentek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen R. Sentek

Fond du Lac - Allen R. Sentek, age 71, of Malone, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 5, 1948, in Vesper, WI, the son of Lloyd "Albert" and Zora (Walker) Sentek. Allen went to Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. He worked at Amerequip, Stoeltings, and Stockbridge Manufacturing. Allen enjoyed working on the house, working on cars, going to the casino, cooking, watching the Green Bay Packers, and most of all spending time with family was most important to Allen and he was always there to lend a hand.

Survivors include his children, Shaun Sentek, Leslie (Brian Schmitz) Sentek, Bradley Sentek, and Kimberly (Sean Cooley) Sentek; his grandchildren, Allen Sentek, Ashley (Clifford) Abitz, Nick (Katelynn Olm) Sinner, Morgan Sinner, and Lucas Sentek; great-grandchildren, Zaylee Olm, Zayda Sinner, Maya Abitz, Lillian Sinner, Clifford Abitz; his brothers and sisters, Don (Lou) Sentek, Kenny Sentek, Marjorie Capps-Howard, Shirley (Ralph) Duttko, Debbie Morris; buttload of nieces and nephews; special friends, Wayne and Kim Bauer, Barb and Jim Straw, Shirley Gueke, Judy Bishop, Bert Ehrmantrout, and Carolyn Berkey; brothers-in-law, Ed Wellman, Don Jackson; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Helen (Bill) Swartout, Bernard (Connie) Sentek, Marvelene Wellman, Veronia Ringer, Audry Hinich-Jackson, Roger (Cynthia) Sentek, Nancy (Norman) Baldwin.

Cremation has taken place.

Special thanks to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Agnesian Hospice, and Dr. Zahid Dar for everything they have done for Allen.

They Live On

In their Recipes.

In their tools.

In the stories.

In the traditions.

In our laughter.

In our tears.

In our memories.

In our choices.

They live on.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved