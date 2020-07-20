Allen R. Sentek
Fond du Lac - Allen R. Sentek, age 71, of Malone, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 5, 1948, in Vesper, WI, the son of Lloyd "Albert" and Zora (Walker) Sentek. Allen went to Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. He worked at Amerequip, Stoeltings, and Stockbridge Manufacturing. Allen enjoyed working on the house, working on cars, going to the casino, cooking, watching the Green Bay Packers, and most of all spending time with family was most important to Allen and he was always there to lend a hand.
Survivors include his children, Shaun Sentek, Leslie (Brian Schmitz) Sentek, Bradley Sentek, and Kimberly (Sean Cooley) Sentek; his grandchildren, Allen Sentek, Ashley (Clifford) Abitz, Nick (Katelynn Olm) Sinner, Morgan Sinner, and Lucas Sentek; great-grandchildren, Zaylee Olm, Zayda Sinner, Maya Abitz, Lillian Sinner, Clifford Abitz; his brothers and sisters, Don (Lou) Sentek, Kenny Sentek, Marjorie Capps-Howard, Shirley (Ralph) Duttko, Debbie Morris; buttload of nieces and nephews; special friends, Wayne and Kim Bauer, Barb and Jim Straw, Shirley Gueke, Judy Bishop, Bert Ehrmantrout, and Carolyn Berkey; brothers-in-law, Ed Wellman, Don Jackson; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Helen (Bill) Swartout, Bernard (Connie) Sentek, Marvelene Wellman, Veronia Ringer, Audry Hinich-Jackson, Roger (Cynthia) Sentek, Nancy (Norman) Baldwin.
Cremation has taken place.
Special thanks to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Agnesian Hospice, and Dr. Zahid Dar for everything they have done for Allen.
