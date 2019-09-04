|
Alma "Jean" Morgan
Fond du Lac - Alma" Jean" Morgan, 92, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on April 2, 1927, in Chattanooga, TN the daughter of Ulysses G. and Lola Griffith Bowen.
On May 9, 1945 she married Raymond "Rock" Morgan in Chattanooga, TN. Rock preceded her in death November 25, 2010. She was a graduate of Central High School in Chattanooga. She was a homemaker and worked part time at Sears in Fond du Lac. Jean was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Elder, taught Sunday school. She served on the Winnebago Presbytery Council, where she was a past president. Jean was a member and past president secretary of the Reserve officers Association of Ladies. In her earlier years she was a scout leader and active in the PTA. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, knitting, crocheting, and sewing.
Jean is survived by three daughters: Jeanette (Russell) Pont of North Fond du Lac, Cynthia (David) Boudry of Fond du Lac, and Janice/Gigi (John) Pilkenton of Portland, OR. She is furthered survived by eight grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son, Rodney Morgan, four brothers: Ulysses G Bowen, Richard D Bower, Virgil R Bowen, Roy T Bowen and one sister Frances L Wood.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac, and Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1225 Fourth Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jack Harrison officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, King Wisconsin.
Memorials appreciated to the First Presbyterian Church.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019