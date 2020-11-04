Alonea M. Anderson
North Fond du Lac - Alonea M. Anderson, 75, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital after a long battle with COPD and testing positive for COVID.
She was born on May 22, 1945, in Columbiaville, Michigan, the daughter of Lavant and Lillian Muchler. She was a CNA at Grancare Nursing Center for 14 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing games.
Alonea is survived by her children: Dustin Anderson of Fond du Lac, Paula (Jim) Guell of Fond du Lac and Lisa (Jose) Ramirez of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Nitz, Vincent, Matthew, Steven Guell, Anthony Moss and Alexander Ramirez; her great grandchild, Taylor Giese; her sisters: Patti (John) Lamp and Aleta Sanders and her brother, Ronald Muchler.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lavant and Lillian Muchler and her brother Jack Muchler.
She has chosen cremation and we plan to have a celebration of her life next year. There will be no service or visitation because of the pandemic and we hope everyone understands. Inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
