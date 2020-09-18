Alphonse J. Caruso



Mesa, AZ - Alphonse Joseph Caruso, 88, passed away on September 11, 2020. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin on January 29, 1932 to Caroline and James Caruso.



Al/Big Al/Alphonse/A.J./Fivi/Little Fiv was raised in the Greenbush section of Madison, fondly known as "the Bush". He attended Madison Public Schools and was a 1950 graduate of Madison Central High School. He proudly played right field for the state champion baseball team. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, trained at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan. Upon his return from Japan he proposed to high school sweetheart and fellow Bush resident, Carrie Fumusa. They wed on February 27th, 1954. Al began working in the cheese business which landed him in Fond du Lac, where the family was raised. Al was an active participant at the local YMCA, Kiwanis and Elks Clubs, South Hills Country Club, and Sacred Heart Church.



Al and Carrie moved to Arizona in 1978. In addition to continuing his work in the cheese business, Al became actively involved in the Fiesta Bowl. He was an avid sports fan, following his teams (Badgers, Packers, and Yankees) throughout the country. He boasted about meeting and befriending Vince Lombardi ("I knocked on his door and gave him a loaf of provolone!"), and of attending the Ice Bowl in 1966.



Al is survived by Carrie, their children Rose Roberts, Patricia, James (Marla), and Michael (Yvette). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Joe, Michael, and Gina Roberts; Amy Cooper and Kaitlyn Caruso; Michael and Ryan Caruso; step-grandson, Anthony Alvarado; Joey Wilson, and Anthony Tapia, and many great-grandchildren.



Al was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl and Michael, sister Annette, daughter Carol and daughter-in-law Theresa.



A Celebration of Life will be attended by family and friends at a future football weekend in Wisconsin.









