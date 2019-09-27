|
|
Alvin "Ray" Farr
Fond du Lac - Alvin "Ray" Farr, 88, of Fond du Lac, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Harbor Haven Rehabilitation Center.
Ray was born on March 2, 1931 in Laurel, Iowa to Ray and Martha Johnson Farr. On April 26, 1951, he married Carol Beaty in Marshalltown, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2000.
After graduating high school, Ray served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1954 in California. He started his career by running a school with his brother Bob teaching telegraphy in Marshalltown, Iowa. He took the call to become a trainmaster in Mason City, Iowa. He and the family moved several times throughout his career including Green Bay, WI, Fond du Lac, WI, Chicago, IL, Cedar Rapids, IA, and retired in Fremont, NE in 1990. His life revolved around the railroad. After retiring, he and Carol moved back to Fond du Lac, WI.
Ray became a member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended service often because of the positive fellowship he found in other members. Another important part of his life was supporting the Noon Kiwanis by running committees, grilling at Walleye Weekend, and helping or selling tickets for Pancake Day. There was a running joke that you should run when you see Ray because you know he wants money or door prizes. He also volunteered at EAA as a docent guide.
Some of his hobbies and favorite activities were traveling, fishing, playing cribbage, golfing, having coffee with "The Boys" at Hardee's, shaking dice at 3 Aces, and taking an occasional trip to Green Bay for "lunch". He also enjoyed watching baseball, golf, and football.
For those who knew Ray well, it was obvious he was a steadfast, humorous, caring, and a fiercely independent man. The whole family would like to especially thank the nursing, therapy, and food staff at Harbor Haven for helping him feel at home in his final days.
Ray was survived by his children: Sheryl (Henry) Brown of Fond du Lac, WI, Connie Thomas of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Becky Farr of Omaha, NE; his brother, Carl (Barbara) Farr of Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law Charlotte "Hoke" Farr of Marshalltown, IA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Martha; his wife, Carol; son, Terry Farr; son-in-law Terry Thomas; seven siblings, Esther (Dennis) Loomer, Doris (Verne) Taylor, Robert (Jean) Farr, Dale (Dorothy) Farr, Eugene Farr; Mary Lou (Willard) Kimmel and Jack Farr.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac, WI.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Jack Harrison officiating.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Homes, 212 East State Street, Marshalltown, IA.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Homes. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019