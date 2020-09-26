Alvin "Al" TennessenFond du Lac - Al J. Tennessen 86, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Donna at his side of natural causes on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.He was born September 20, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Alvin A. Tennessen and Rose (Kohl) Tennessen.He married Charlotte (Jahn) Tennessen, Loving wife, mother and grandmother on November 20, 1954. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2001.He later married Donna (Swanson) Marcusen on May 9, 2009.He served in the US Army at Fort Ord, California.He was employed for 40 years at Wisconsin Bell as a professional engineer and district manager.He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed spending time on Lake Winnebago, and in the woods in upper Michigan. He belonged to many fishing and hunting clubs. He was one of the founders of Walleyes for Tomorrow and Sturgeons for Tomorrow. A member of Fishing has no Boundaries, Lighthouse Anglers, Ducks Unlimited, and Izaak Walton gun club.Al belonged to various clubs, Exchange Club, Elks Club, VFW, Knights of Columbus, and Eagles Club. He coached football for St. Joseph School. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol, and served terms as Patrol Director.He is survived by his children, Jerry (Mona) Tennessen, Pat (Dick) Beyer, and John (Mary) Tennessen, all of FDL. Step-children Ken (Kim) Marcusen, Renee (Jim) Revall of Stephenson, MI. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren. Derek (Mary) Tennessen, Samuel (Erin) Tennessen, William (Emily) Beyer, Adam (Lindsey) Beyer, Michael Beyer, Monica (Brandon) Golembiewski, Joshua Tennessen, Nicholas (Erica) Tennessen, Ryan Tennessen, Spencer Tennessen, and Mollie Tennessen. Step-grandchildren, John (Melissa) Revall, Phil Revall, Danielle Marcusen, Brent Marcusen. Eight great grandchildren and Six step great grandchildren. He is further survived by three sisters Florence (Morrie) Schoenfeld, Patricia (Albert) Wondra, Carole (Joseph) Casamento, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte, one son, James, and a brother in law Richard Jahn.Private family services were held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church. Cremation has taken place.Memorials in Al's name may be directed to the Salvation Army of Fond du Lac, please label the memorials with his name attached. Send to 237 North Macy, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.