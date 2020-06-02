Ambrose "Geno" E. Wagner
Fond du Lac - Ambrose "Geno" E. Wagner, 78, of Fond du Lac died on May 31, 2020. He was born the son of Ambrose and Alma (Smedburg) Wagner on October 5, 1941 in Fond du Lac. Geno served in the United States Air Force. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with a bachelor's degree in Education. Geno was a member of Church of Our Savior and the Eagles Club, recently celebrating his 50-year anniversary. Geno loved all his years of tending bar and later years working at Walmart where he found great joy in his colleagues and customers he helped. He was avid sports fans which included: the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. Geno had a love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Geno is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Vandermolen of Washington, PA and their children, Matthew (Hannah) Vandermolen, Kelli Steinbach, Alainia (Steve) Pope ,Sophia Barash; Craig (Cammie) Vandermolen of Fond du Lac and their children, Stephanie (Paul) Marchant, Maddie (Bobby Dean) Zastrow, Justin (Meghan Kraft) Vandermolen, and Kate Zastrow; sister, Mary Baldauf; sister-in-law, Robin (Jim) Bogenhagen; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Alma; and brother-in-law, Joe Baldauf.
A private family graveside service will be held at Rienzi Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.