Ambrose E. "Geno" Wagner
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ambrose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ambrose "Geno" E. Wagner

Fond du Lac - Ambrose "Geno" E. Wagner, 78, of Fond du Lac died on May 31, 2020. He was born the son of Ambrose and Alma (Smedburg) Wagner on October 5, 1941 in Fond du Lac. Geno served in the United States Air Force. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with a bachelor's degree in Education. Geno was a member of Church of Our Savior and the Eagles Club, recently celebrating his 50-year anniversary. Geno loved all his years of tending bar and later years working at Walmart where he found great joy in his colleagues and customers he helped. He was avid sports fans which included: the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. Geno had a love for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Geno is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Vandermolen of Washington, PA and their children, Matthew (Hannah) Vandermolen, Kelli Steinbach, Alainia (Steve) Pope ,Sophia Barash; Craig (Cammie) Vandermolen of Fond du Lac and their children, Stephanie (Paul) Marchant, Maddie (Bobby Dean) Zastrow, Justin (Meghan Kraft) Vandermolen, and Kate Zastrow; sister, Mary Baldauf; sister-in-law, Robin (Jim) Bogenhagen; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Alma; and brother-in-law, Joe Baldauf.

A private family graveside service will be held at Rienzi Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved