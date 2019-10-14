|
Amelia A. Hlawek
Fond du Lac - Amelia A. Hlawek, age 88, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at LakeView Place in Fond du Lac. She was born on December 24, 1930, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alphonso and Mary (Flores) Hernandez. On November 5, 1960, she married Thomas R. Hlawek in Milwaukee. Amelia was a loving mother of four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and she was a devout Catholic. She taught CCD and was a Eucharistic Minister. Amelia was also a diehard Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include her husband Thomas of Fond du Lac; four children, Thomas (Richelle) Hlawek of Houston, TX, Christie Hernandez of San Antonio, TX, Rob (Brenda) Hlawek of Hebron, MD, Jim (Dee) Hlawek of Westborough, MA; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kullen, Daniel, David, Nathan, and Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Brailyn and Braidyn; her sisters, Beatrice (Lee) Schauer, Josephine Gitto, Rosemary Hernandez, Virginia (Dr. Michael) Reinardy, and Dolores Stack; one brother-in-law, James Hlawek; two sisters-in-law, Mereth (Fred) Kipp and Mary Hernandez; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters, Alphonso (Gloria) Hernandez, Mary (Harold) Zupke, Esperansa (Richard) Westphal, Richard (Judy) Hernandez, and Toney Hernandez; brothers-in-law, Thomas Gitto, Robert (Elaine) Hlawek, and John Stack; two nephews, Christopher Hernandez and Bruce Zupke; one niece, Nancy Westphal.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9-11 AM at Holy Family Church, 271 4th St. Way, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral mass will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Springs Academy, 255 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI, 54937.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019