Amy J. Christian
Iron Ridge - Amy J. Christian, age 61, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
A memorial service in memory of Amy will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 noon at Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Hubertus with the Rev. Johnold Strey officiating. A visitation will take place at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Amy was born the daughter of Lester and Rosemary (Bastien) Zimmel on April 10, 1958 in Fond du Lac.
Amy enjoyed shopping, antiquing, collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia, and making stained glass. She also liked taking care of her flowers and plants. Amy loved animals and taking care of them. Family was also important to Amy and she cherished the time spent with them.
She is survived by her children- Chad (Shawnna) Christian of IN. and Karen (Chad) Vollmer of Hartford. Her longtime special friend- Robert 'Bob' Jacobs of Iron Ridge. Her grandson- Kaleb. Her siblings- Grace Heidt of Cambria, Donna Pfantz of Beaver Dam, Paul Zimmel of Fond du Lac, Anne (special friend Bob Wolf) Henning of North Fond du Lac, Toni (Jon) Beede of Fond du Lac, Geralynn (special friend Bill Dean) of Green Lake, and Tina (Scott) Kutalek of Hubertus. Her former husband- Jerry Christian of PA. Her beloved dog- Dakota. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed in memory of Amy to her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 30, 2019