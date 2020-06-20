Amy M. Bertram
Fond du Lac - Amy M. Bertram (neé Gross) passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at the age of 61. She was surrounded by her family while overlooking Lake Winnebago, a place that she held close to her heart as she always reminded people that "life is better at the lake."
Amy was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. on October 30, 1958 to Robert and Beverly (neé Kuehl) Gross. She was raised on the west shore of the lake along with her six siblings. Amy attended Presentation Catholic School and eventually graduated from St. Mary's Springs in 1977. She further continued her education at Marquette University where she completed a degree in dental hygiene. Amy's career choice as a dental hygienist allowed her to develop memorable relationships with her patients at Twohig Family Dentistry which she continued to cherish over the last three years in retirement. Additionally, she formed lifelong friendships with her coworkers and enjoyed her recent adventures with fellow retired coworkers as a proud member of the "Tired Twohig Toothies."
Amy started dating Pat, the love of her life, after graduating from the Springs. Their long-distance relationship during college only strengthened their love for each other and they eventually married on November 26, 1983 at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. Together they built an amazing life and family over the following 37 years. Amy devoted her entire life to putting other people before herself, beginning with their three children and more recently, six grandchildren. If you knew Amy, then you were surely reminded how proud she was of her children. She treasured seeing them grow into loving parents who have passed along important values she instilled in them. Amy will forever be remembered as "GG", the energetic and caring grandmother to six grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
Amy's journey through life was too short, but it brought her to many great places and incredible people. She embraced new relationships and always tried to strengthen existing ones. Amy was a joyous, creative, loving, and energetic daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. While her fight has come to an end, she was able to be at peace in her final days, no longer in pain, surrounded by her loved ones.
Amy is survived by her loving husband, Pat, and their three children, Robbie (Sarika) Bertram, Meggie (Reid) Simons, and Joey (Antonia) Bertram; six grandchildren, Brahm Bertram, Rohan Bertram, Madelyn Simons, Tommy Simons, Louie Simons, and Brinleigh Bertram.
She is further survived by her brothers, Robert Gross, Tom (Chris) Gross, and Mike (Terry) Gross; her three sisters, Ann (John) Renckens, Susan (Brian) Voelker, and Margaret (John) Nejedlo along with her mother-in-law, Lyla Bertram; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Mary) Bertram and Fr. Mike Bertram; her sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Stenz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly Gross; a brother, Jeffrey Joseph; and her father-in-law, Edwin Bertram.
The entire family greatly appreciates the exceptional care of Dr. Denise Uyar and her team at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Michael Jones and his team at Agnesian Cancer Center, Agnesian Hospice Care, and Agnesian ICU nurses, Danielle, and Teresa.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and for the health of all in attendance, only 30 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home to visit with family. In addition, a mask is recommended while in attendance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth St. Way in Fond du Lac. Cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amy's Amyzing Smiles, a fund in Amy's honor that will allow underprivileged adults the opportunity to receive orthodontic care and to give them an amazing smile to share with the world. Donations can be directed to the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, 384 N. Main St., Suite 4, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or by visiting fdlareafoundation.com.
"The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will." -Andy Warhol
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Fond du Lac - Amy M. Bertram (neé Gross) passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at the age of 61. She was surrounded by her family while overlooking Lake Winnebago, a place that she held close to her heart as she always reminded people that "life is better at the lake."
Amy was born in Fond du Lac, Wis. on October 30, 1958 to Robert and Beverly (neé Kuehl) Gross. She was raised on the west shore of the lake along with her six siblings. Amy attended Presentation Catholic School and eventually graduated from St. Mary's Springs in 1977. She further continued her education at Marquette University where she completed a degree in dental hygiene. Amy's career choice as a dental hygienist allowed her to develop memorable relationships with her patients at Twohig Family Dentistry which she continued to cherish over the last three years in retirement. Additionally, she formed lifelong friendships with her coworkers and enjoyed her recent adventures with fellow retired coworkers as a proud member of the "Tired Twohig Toothies."
Amy started dating Pat, the love of her life, after graduating from the Springs. Their long-distance relationship during college only strengthened their love for each other and they eventually married on November 26, 1983 at St. Patrick's Church in Fond du Lac. Together they built an amazing life and family over the following 37 years. Amy devoted her entire life to putting other people before herself, beginning with their three children and more recently, six grandchildren. If you knew Amy, then you were surely reminded how proud she was of her children. She treasured seeing them grow into loving parents who have passed along important values she instilled in them. Amy will forever be remembered as "GG", the energetic and caring grandmother to six grandchildren that will miss her dearly.
Amy's journey through life was too short, but it brought her to many great places and incredible people. She embraced new relationships and always tried to strengthen existing ones. Amy was a joyous, creative, loving, and energetic daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. While her fight has come to an end, she was able to be at peace in her final days, no longer in pain, surrounded by her loved ones.
Amy is survived by her loving husband, Pat, and their three children, Robbie (Sarika) Bertram, Meggie (Reid) Simons, and Joey (Antonia) Bertram; six grandchildren, Brahm Bertram, Rohan Bertram, Madelyn Simons, Tommy Simons, Louie Simons, and Brinleigh Bertram.
She is further survived by her brothers, Robert Gross, Tom (Chris) Gross, and Mike (Terry) Gross; her three sisters, Ann (John) Renckens, Susan (Brian) Voelker, and Margaret (John) Nejedlo along with her mother-in-law, Lyla Bertram; two brothers-in-law, Tom (Mary) Bertram and Fr. Mike Bertram; her sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Stenz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly Gross; a brother, Jeffrey Joseph; and her father-in-law, Edwin Bertram.
The entire family greatly appreciates the exceptional care of Dr. Denise Uyar and her team at Froedtert Hospital, Dr. Michael Jones and his team at Agnesian Cancer Center, Agnesian Hospice Care, and Agnesian ICU nurses, Danielle, and Teresa.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and for the health of all in attendance, only 30 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home to visit with family. In addition, a mask is recommended while in attendance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth St. Way in Fond du Lac. Cremation will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amy's Amyzing Smiles, a fund in Amy's honor that will allow underprivileged adults the opportunity to receive orthodontic care and to give them an amazing smile to share with the world. Donations can be directed to the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, 384 N. Main St., Suite 4, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or by visiting fdlareafoundation.com.
"The idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will." -Andy Warhol
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.