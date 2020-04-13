|
|
Andrew E. Schnitzler
Fond du Lac - Andrew E. Schnitzler, 94, of Fond du Lac, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.
Andrew was born on October 15, 1925, in the town of Theresa, the son of the late Edwin and Angela (nee Schmidt) Schnitzler. On April 22, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marion Doll. Marion preceded Andrew in death on September 4, 1978. On March 25, 1981, he was united in marriage to Eugenie Roehl. She preceded Andrew in death on August 20, 2000. Andrew farmed from childhood until 1980 where he then went to work at Baker Canning Company and later worked at Eden Oakfield Canning Factory until 2001. Andrew enjoyed gardening, wood crafting, restoring Case tractors and going up north to spend time with his son, Ed.
Those Andrew leaves behind to cherish his memory include seven children, Gloria Perisee, Ed Schnitzler, Andy (Karen) Schnitzler, Joan Schnitzler, Carol (Larry) McDowell, Janet (Norm) Martin, and Paul (Debbie) Schnitzler, a son-in-law, David Weninger; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren a brother Joseph Schnitzler, a step daughter, Carol (Larry) Merrill; four step grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and Marion and Eugenie, Andrew was preceded in death by two daughters, Elaine (Christopher) Mauritz and Rita Weninger; grandchildren, Ed Mauritz and Kelly Schnitzler; two brothers, Martin (Annie) Schnitzler, Henry (Shirley) Schnitzler; a sister-in-law, Henrietta Schnitzler; two step children, Eugene (Lucy) Roehl and Charlotte (Earl) Morgan.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial service with Rev. Tom Biersack officiating will be held for Andrew's family at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa. Andrew's service will be recorded. The video of the service will be posted on our website at www.myrhum-patten.com.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Theresa Catholic Church, date and time to be announced.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
In lieu of memorials, donations to St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa or the is appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Prairie Ridge Staff and Agnesian Hospice Hope and for the care provided to Andrew.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020