Fond du Lac - Andrew "Andy" John Wondra passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1st with his loving wife by his side at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was born in Campbellsport, Wisconsin on October 28th, 1931 and was the twelfth child of Herman and Mary Wondra. On June 23rd, 1956, he married Mary Ann Antonioni at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville, Wisconsin.



Andrew attended St. Matthews grade school in Campbellsport, Wisconsin and a graduate of Campbellsport High School class of 1950. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. Andrew worked as a Foreman and Operating Engineer for Braun Construction and 53 years for Northeast Asphalt. After retiring, he worked part-time for Baumhardt Construction. He was known for his expertise as a grader operator.



During his high school years, Andy was on the varsity teams for football, basketball and baseball all four years. He made All-Conference Team and captain in all three sports. He was very proud of his .613 batting average. He pitched in two state high school baseball tournaments. He also played softball and basketball in the Land O' Lakes, Land O' Rivers and Fond du Lac City Leagues. He also played baseball in the Rock River League for 16 years. He was inducted into the Rock River League Hall of Fame and the Campbellsport High School Hall of Fame.



Andrew was a member of Holy Family Parish and an honorary member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 139. He was also a lifelong avid deer hunter and fisherman and enjoyed doing this with his daughters and friends. In his later life, he enjoyed golfing. Andy was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching all sports especially the Brewers and Packers. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.



Andy is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mary Wondra of Fond du Lac, daughters Andrea Wondra, of Mesa, Arizona, Selena Lambert(Jamesion) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and Natalie Wondra of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. His grandchildren, Tegan, Alexandra and Avery O'Loughlin and Andrew Lambert. Sister, Yvonne Kuhn(Oliver) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters; Olive Buerger, Marie Renzel, Odilia Krueger, Frances Buchta, Petronella Kaiser, Bernadette Hankes and his brothers; Norman, Carroll, James, Alfred, David and Herman Wondra.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held in Andrew's honor at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, WI on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM followed by military honors at the church.



