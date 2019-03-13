Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Service
Following Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew O. Alexander


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew O. Alexander Obituary
Andrew O. Alexander

Fond du Lac - Andrew O. Alexander, 32, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence in Milwaukee. He was born in San Diego, Calif. on Tuesday, September 2, 1986 to Randolph "Randy" Alexander and Tonya (Ingle) Alexander. Andrew was currently employed as a union carpenter in Milwaukee.

Andrew served in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Iraq in 2009. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2013 as well as the U.S. Army Reserve in 2015, having attained the rank of SPC 4 (E4).

"You touched many while you were here, and your spirit will linger with us for a lifetime. You were and will be loved and cherished in each one of us. Rest in peace Son, Brother, Soldier, Uncle, Grandson, and friend."

He is survived by his father, Randy Alexander of Fond du Lac; his mother, Tonya Alexander of Waukesha; two sisters, Stephanie (Gordon) Rose and Brandee Alexander, both of Fond du Lac; his brother, Christopher Alexander of Chicago, Ill; paternal grandparents, Jan Alexander of Fond du Lac and Robert Alexander of Sullivan, Wis.; maternal grandparents, Rita Hansen and Jay Hansen of Billings, Mont.; three nieces, Sydney, Sofia and Grace; nephew, Collin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Military Funeral Honors presented by the U.S. Army will follow the visitation. A gathering, hosted by Andrews's family at Eagles Aerie 270, will be held after the services. Cremation will follow the services.

"I now walk into the wild." - Christopher McCandless

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now