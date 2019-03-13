Andrew O. Alexander



Fond du Lac - Andrew O. Alexander, 32, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence in Milwaukee. He was born in San Diego, Calif. on Tuesday, September 2, 1986 to Randolph "Randy" Alexander and Tonya (Ingle) Alexander. Andrew was currently employed as a union carpenter in Milwaukee.



Andrew served in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Iraq in 2009. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2013 as well as the U.S. Army Reserve in 2015, having attained the rank of SPC 4 (E4).



"You touched many while you were here, and your spirit will linger with us for a lifetime. You were and will be loved and cherished in each one of us. Rest in peace Son, Brother, Soldier, Uncle, Grandson, and friend."



He is survived by his father, Randy Alexander of Fond du Lac; his mother, Tonya Alexander of Waukesha; two sisters, Stephanie (Gordon) Rose and Brandee Alexander, both of Fond du Lac; his brother, Christopher Alexander of Chicago, Ill; paternal grandparents, Jan Alexander of Fond du Lac and Robert Alexander of Sullivan, Wis.; maternal grandparents, Rita Hansen and Jay Hansen of Billings, Mont.; three nieces, Sydney, Sofia and Grace; nephew, Collin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Military Funeral Honors presented by the U.S. Army will follow the visitation. A gathering, hosted by Andrews's family at Eagles Aerie 270, will be held after the services. Cremation will follow the services.



"I now walk into the wild." - Christopher McCandless



Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 13, 2019