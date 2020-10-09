Andrew Stoffel
Campbellsport - Andrew Mathias Stoffel passed away early Thursday October 8, 2020 after a long battle with many health complications.
Andrew Mathias Stoffel was born July 29, 1942 in the Town of Ashford, WI to Alois and Rita (nee Klumpyan) Stoffel. He was the oldest of thirteen children. Andrew served in the US Army from 1959-1965. Andrew was active duty from 1961-62 at Fort Lewis, WA and served on the Honor Guard for President John F. Kennedy, Jr.
In November 1965, Andrew married Karen F. Sippel at St. Mary's Church in Eden, WI. Andrew is survived by his wife, Karen and their four children; Christopher Anthony, Tara Jean, Samantha Danielle and Eva Isabelle. He has three grandchildren; Christine Ann, Katrina Lynn and Ethan Andrew. Andrew also has one great- grandchild; Alyssa.
Andrew was a self-taught professional wildlife artist beginning at a very early age. His art specialized in wildlife, landscape, Civil War, and Native American scenes. He won the "Artist of the Year" award several times and many first place and "best of show" awards throughout his career. In the 1990's he began painting on clothing which has been recognized throughout the United States including 16 countries. He was featured on the popular show "Outdoor Wisconsin" several times.
Andrew was a kind, loving and caring man, husband, father and grandfather. He loved all his family and always put them before himself. He will be greatly missed by all.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private family services were held.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com