1/1
Andrew Stoffel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Stoffel

Campbellsport - Andrew Mathias Stoffel passed away early Thursday October 8, 2020 after a long battle with many health complications.

Andrew Mathias Stoffel was born July 29, 1942 in the Town of Ashford, WI to Alois and Rita (nee Klumpyan) Stoffel. He was the oldest of thirteen children. Andrew served in the US Army from 1959-1965. Andrew was active duty from 1961-62 at Fort Lewis, WA and served on the Honor Guard for President John F. Kennedy, Jr.

In November 1965, Andrew married Karen F. Sippel at St. Mary's Church in Eden, WI. Andrew is survived by his wife, Karen and their four children; Christopher Anthony, Tara Jean, Samantha Danielle and Eva Isabelle. He has three grandchildren; Christine Ann, Katrina Lynn and Ethan Andrew. Andrew also has one great- grandchild; Alyssa.

Andrew was a self-taught professional wildlife artist beginning at a very early age. His art specialized in wildlife, landscape, Civil War, and Native American scenes. He won the "Artist of the Year" award several times and many first place and "best of show" awards throughout his career. In the 1990's he began painting on clothing which has been recognized throughout the United States including 16 countries. He was featured on the popular show "Outdoor Wisconsin" several times.

Andrew was a kind, loving and caring man, husband, father and grandfather. He loved all his family and always put them before himself. He will be greatly missed by all.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private family services were held.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Fond du Lac Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved