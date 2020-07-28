1/1
Angela Lee (Buck) Choren
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Lee (Buck) Choren

Tucson, AZ - Angela Lee (Buck) Choren, 68, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on July 22, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Angie was born December 22, 1951 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI. She was the daughter of Robert and Gloria (Di Martella Orsi) Buck. She was a 1970 graduate of Campbellsport High School and went on to pursue her love for animals as a veterinary technician. She went to work at Wells Manufacturing for many years then moved to Milwaukee, WI, working at George Webbs. As a child, Angie and family lived in Phoenix, AZ. She returned to the desert she loved in 2005 when she settled in Tucson. Angie loved volunteering at Pawsitively Cats No Kill Shelter and rescuing her beloved kitties whenever she saw one in need of her help. Angie is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Erik) Johnson of Fond du Lac, WI, one granddaughter, Annabelle Johnson, two brothers, Steve (Donna) Buck of St. Peter, WI, and Michael (Traci) Buck of Oshkosh, WI, one uncle, Hubert Buck of New Bern, NC, and nieces, Allison Buck, Jessica Buck, Elizabeth Buck, nephew, Nicholas Buck, numerous cousins, and ten cats.

Cremation has taken place at Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home, Tucson, AZ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home
1335 S Swan Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
(520) 747-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved