Angela Lee (Buck) Choren



Tucson, AZ - Angela Lee (Buck) Choren, 68, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on July 22, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Angie was born December 22, 1951 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI. She was the daughter of Robert and Gloria (Di Martella Orsi) Buck. She was a 1970 graduate of Campbellsport High School and went on to pursue her love for animals as a veterinary technician. She went to work at Wells Manufacturing for many years then moved to Milwaukee, WI, working at George Webbs. As a child, Angie and family lived in Phoenix, AZ. She returned to the desert she loved in 2005 when she settled in Tucson. Angie loved volunteering at Pawsitively Cats No Kill Shelter and rescuing her beloved kitties whenever she saw one in need of her help. Angie is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Erik) Johnson of Fond du Lac, WI, one granddaughter, Annabelle Johnson, two brothers, Steve (Donna) Buck of St. Peter, WI, and Michael (Traci) Buck of Oshkosh, WI, one uncle, Hubert Buck of New Bern, NC, and nieces, Allison Buck, Jessica Buck, Elizabeth Buck, nephew, Nicholas Buck, numerous cousins, and ten cats.



Cremation has taken place at Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home, Tucson, AZ









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store