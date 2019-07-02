Anita A. Rutherford



Fond du Lac - Anita A. Rutherford, 55, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born June 19, 1964, the daughter of Robert and Janice Block Kimmons. Anita graduated from Goodrich High School. She married Gary L. Rutherford, Sr. in California and he preceded her in death. Anita was very dedicated to her family, so much so she neglected her health to help others.



She is survived by her son, Gary L. (Megan) Rutherford, Jr. of Fond du Lac; two sisters, Pamela (Robin) Schwartz of Fond du Lac and Jacqueline Nelson of Neenah; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary; one brother, Kim Kimmons; and one sister, Barbara (Michael) Duval.



Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at her residence.



