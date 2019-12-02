Services
Ann Blumenfeld Obituary
Ann Blumenfeld

Beverly Hills - Ann Blumenfeld, 100, of Beverly Hills, CA, formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

She was born in Fond du Lac on September 23, 1919, the daughter of Julius and Charna Smith. On January 19, 1947, she married Alex Blumenfeld in Fond du Lac. Together they ran Alex Blumenfeld's Army Navy Surplus until they retired in 1988.

After Alex's death in 2002, she moved to Beverly Hills to be closer to her girls and grandson. Ann lived life to the fullest. Her family was everything to her. Everyone loved this amazing woman.

Ann is survived by her two daughters, Beverly Weissman (Barry) of Beverly Hills, CA, Judith Baloff (Peter) of Miami, FL and her grandson, Sam Baloff (Halle) of Studio City, CA. She is further survived by her very special nephew, Lowell Louis (Gaye) and numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: Private funeral services were held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Burial was in Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac.

Burial was in Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
