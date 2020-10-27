Ann Bowe
Ann Bowe, 92, passed away on October 27, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac after a brief illness. She was born on August 5, 1928 to Alvin and Mary (Del Ponte) Marini in Highland Park, Illinois.
On February 2, 1949, she married Walter "Wally" Bowe at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest.
Ann worked over the years for Tolibia Cheese Factory in the Mt. Calvary area and also working for Piggy Wiggly in Fond du Lac. Along with these jobs, Ann helped on the family farm with her husband Wally, especially catching the pigs with the laundry basket. She couldn't wait for Wally to come home from Elephant hunting.
Ann was an avid reader and worked on many puzzles. She loved to do the "Chicken Dance" at every wedding. She enjoyed playing cards, watching the Forest East Shore Baseball League and especially spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by her five children, Susie (Johnny Engel) Bowe of Fond du Lac, Steve (Shelley) Bowe of Green Bay, Mike (Mary) Bowe of Town of Forest, Bruce (Becca) Bowe of Fond du Lac and Cindy (Jerry) Mueller of town of Forest; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; a sister, Elda Ditter; and her parents.
A private family funeral service will take place on Friday October 30, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place immediately following at Lyon's Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com