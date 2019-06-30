|
|
Ann C. Kohli
Lomira - Ann C. Kohli, 66, of Lomira, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's in Milwaukee, surrounded by her family.
Ann was born on June 14, 1953, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Eugene and Lois (nee Hankwitz) Wirtz. On May 9, 1981, she was united in marriage to James Kohli at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac.
Ann was an Assistant Librarian at Lomira Quad Graphics Community Library and previously the Lomira Public Library for more than 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lomira. Ann was a charter member of the Lomira Historical Society. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, flower gardening, and spending time with time with family, friends and her beloved dog, Louie. She was a kind person who loved her family and friends.
Those Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, James; two children, Dustin Kohli of Fond du Lac and Alissa Kohli (Scott Morfitt) of Eau Claire; five siblings, Michael (Medelice) Wirtz, Sue (Charles) Laurenti, Steve Wirtz, Paul Wirtz, and Scott Wirtz; two brothers-in-law, Al (Sharon) Kohli and John (Teddy) Kohli; one sister-in-law, Betty (Michael) Schraufnagel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and several caring friends.
Funeral services for Ann will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, in Lomira. Rev. Nathaniel Miniatt will officiate and burial will take place at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield.
Ann's family will greet relative and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials to Lomira Historical Society, the Humane Society, or a is appreciated.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ann's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Cancer Care - Fond du Lac, Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh, the staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital, and the staff at Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019