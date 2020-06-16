Ann E. Kujawski
Ripon - Ann E. Kujawski, 69, of Ripon passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born on October 5, 1950 to the late Elroy Jr. and Marie (nee Krahn) Kujawski in West Bend WI. Ann grew up in Campbellsport. She was a very social person and loved to talk with people. Ann enjoyed reading, watching movies, and listening to music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, all of her cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sisters, Vivian Aylor and Carla Kujawski; her brother, Steven (Barb) Kujawski; a sister-in-law, Lisa Kujawski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant sister, Joan Kujawski; two brothers, Mark Kujawski and Charles "Chuck" Kujawski; brother-in-law, Howard "Neil" Aylor Jr.; and her nephew, Zaron White.
A graveside service in remembrance of Ann will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Memorials to ARC in Ann's name is appreciated by the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ann's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.