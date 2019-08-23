|
Ann Marie (Keenan) Flood
Ephraim - Ann Marie (Keenan) Flood passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with her family by her side at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. A loving wife, mother of five, and grandmother to four, she and her husband, Michael, a physician's assistant and nurse practitioner, shared a passion for the health and well-being of the people of Door County that would make an indelible impact on the lives of their community.
Together they founded the Nor-Door Clinic in Sister Bay in 1987, where they helped families grapple with health issues large and small at all hours of the day for decades. While Michael served as the primary care provider to hundreds, eventually thousands of families, Ann acted as business operations director and the first office manager, establishing the billing protocols and training the office staff. In 2005, they sold the clinic to Aurora Health Care, but Michael stayed on with Aurora and continues to serve the community today.
A 43-year resident of Door County and life-long resident of Wisconsin, Ann loved everything about Northern Door - the waters, the cliff escarpments, trees, wildflowers, people, sunsets, and all the little creatures inhabiting the woods around her family's home in Ephraim, Wisconsin.
Ann was born July 17, 1948, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where she developed a love of horses in childhood and would go on to train and compete in equestrian competitions. A talented artist, she started out in painting on canvas and later built a Door County cottage industry out of the baked dough Christmas ornaments she hand-molded, decorated and painted.
In 1968, she met Michael Flood in Fond du Lac. They married on September 13, 1969 in Eden, Wisconsin, Michael's hometown. They moved to Door County in the summer of 1976, becoming integral members of the northern Door community as they raised four incredible children at their home in Ephraim, Wisconsin. Ann was demanding and blunt, never shy to let you know what was on her mind, or to put you in your place. And she was giving and kind, always there to reach out a hand when you needed it.
She was both an avid patriot and supporter of our service members and associated charities including USO, Wounded Warriors, and West Point. She was especially proud of the service of her sons Colonel (Ret.) Brian Flood and Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Flood. In her later years she loved gardening, building her impressive rock and water gardens, reading, cheering on the Packers, and keeping up with the latest in American politics, balanced with a healthy dose of classical movies.
She is preceded in eternal love by her parents, Dr. Donald and Marie Keenan and two sons, James and Christopher. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of almost 50 years, Michael Francis Flood of Ephraim, Wisconsin; sons, Brian (Colleen) of Lithia, Florida and Patrick (Kristina) of Los Angeles, California; daughter, Kathleen of Mequon; and grandchildren, Colleen Brianna, Shannon, Sean and Devin. She is missed by many members of her extended family and friends far and wide.
The Flood family extends a special thanks to the Door County EMS, Door County Memorial Hospital, and Aurora BayCare Medical Center for their caring professionalism and support.
Burial was held in a private family ceremony at Ann's request at St. Rosalia's Cemetery in Sister Bay. A public memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, send gifts in her name to either the Ephraim Foundation (www.ephraim.org) or the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (www.specialops.org ).
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Flood family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ann may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019