Ann Marie Flood
Fond du Lac - Ann Marie Flood, 54, passed away on August 22, 2020 surrounded by her whole family at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.
Ann Marie was born on October 28, 1965 to Dick and Mary Ann (Bertram) Flood in Fond du Lac. She graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School class of 1984 and then went on to graduate from the Marquette University class of 1988 with a degree in business. Ann Marie later earned a master's degree from Marian University.
Ann Marie worked as a senior business system analyst for FIS Global out of Milwaukee for over 20 years.
However, Ann Marie's true devotion was her love for her nieces and nephews. She found daily joy in each interaction and could be counted on to attend every performance or game, no matter the distance. Her limitless support and "Auntie Ann Marie Days" will be dearly missed.
Ann Marie is survived by her mother, Mary Ann; siblings, Christine (Patrick) Sesing, Karen (Bill Goral) Kollmann, Dan (Sabrina) Flood; nephews and nieces, Alex and Matthew Sesing, Kevin Kollmann, Alison Brinkman, Riley Flood; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dick; grandparents, Alex and Loretta Bertram, Rollie and Mary Flood; and several aunts and uncles.
Ann Marie's family will greet relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am at St. Isidore the Farmer- Holy Cross Catholic Church, 308 S. County W, Mt. Calvary, WI. Ann Marie's cousin, Fr. Gary Wegner will officiate a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial that will follow visitation at church beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Amy Bertram's Foundation "Amy's Amyzing Smiles" at the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, 384 N Main St UNIT 4, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 or to St. Mary's Springs Academy.
The family of Ann Marie wishes to extend a special thank you to the Transplant ICU staff of Froedtert Memorial Hospital. Ann Marie would love for everyone to be an organ donor. Please visit organdonor.gov
to sign up.