Ann W. Guth
Arlington Heights - Ann W. Guth passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 92, while residing in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Ann was a long time resident of Waupun, Wisconsin.
Ann was born on February 10, 1928, the daughter of William and Loretta (Lucey) White. She attended Oregon High School, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950 with a degree in Chemistry. Ann began her teaching career in Princeton, Wisconsin, married Lawrence Alvin Guth in 1953, and became a mother in 1954. She began working in the Insurance and Real Estate field with her husband while raising their children. She returned to teaching math at Waupun Middle School in 1969 until her retirement in 1987. While teaching in Waupun, she was named as Teacher of the Year in 1980 and 1985. In retirement, Ann continued her involvement in many activities including St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waupun Memorial Hospital and its Auxiliary, the Education Foundation of Waupun, Wisconsin Council of Catholic Women, the Daughters of Isabella, her Bridge club and Marathon Bridge play. She enjoyed membership in the Rock River Country Club for many years, although an admittedly poor golfer (happy to just hit the ball). Ann was a compassionate friend, helpful to many, and used her minivan as a taxi for so many souls in need.
Ann is survived by two sons: Michael (Barbara) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and their children Ryan (Heather), Regan (Miranda), and Alison (Jean Paul) Spagnolo; Matthew (Diane), and their children Justin (Brittany), and Hannah. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Other close family members include nieces Barbara (George "Nick") Meyer, Debbie (Hal) Platter, and Chris (John) Fischbach; nephews Dennis (Diane) Guth, and Steve (Mary) Guth, as well as many great nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the Madison and Dane County Areas.
Preceding Ann in death were her parents, her husband Larry A. Guth, cherished sister Mary White Icke, brother Bill White, niece Marilyn (White) Schmidt, brother-in-law John Guth, his wife Delores, and their son Joey.
Donations in Ann's name may be made to: St. Joseph Catholic Church (Waupun, WI.), Waupun Memorial Hospital, and the Ann and Larry Guth Scholarship fund (St. Norbert University, De Pere, WI.).
A private memorial mass for Ann W. Guth will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.